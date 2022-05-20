Black Maidens secure two-goal advantage against Morocco in World Cup qualifier

The Black Maidens of Ghana on Friday recorded a win over Morocco in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2022 final round 1st leg qualifier.
The Maidens secured a hard-fought win over their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the return leg on June 4, 2022, in Morocco.
Goals from Stella Nyamekye and Nancy Amoh either side of the half gave Ghana a 2-0 win against the Moroccan counterparts.
Stella Nyamekye shot the Black Maidens ahead in the 18th minute before Nancy Amoh put the icing on the cake at the 60th-minute mark to earn Ghana a crucial win.
Ahead of the game, Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu said he is confident his side will beat Morocco to seal a ticket to the U-17 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in India.
“Morocco are not a pushover side. They have scored goals and so have we so at the end of the day we will see what will happen, but I am very confident that we will qualify,” he began.
“There has not been a time we have not qualified for the World Cup and this year will not be different. We are not scared by the number of goals they have scored. It is an aggregate scoreline game and I know my ladies,” Coach Baba Nuhu stated.
With the first leg over, Baba Nuhu will need another good strategy to aid Ghana book qualification for India 2022.
Ghana are in search of a record 7th consecutive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup appearance having first played at the tournament in 2008 in New Zealand.
The 2022 edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup will come off from 11 – 30 October, 2022 in India.