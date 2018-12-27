Black Maidens striker Abena Pokuaa receives scholarship offer from Northern Oklahoma College

Black Maidens striker Milot Abena Pokuaa is on the radar of Northern Oklahoma College with a full-time scholarship to study in the United States of America.
A letter from Northern Oklahoma College stated that the 17-year-old will be given a full-time scholarship worth $21,000.
According to the College, they have shown interest in the youngster following her splendid performances during the 2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup held in Uruguay.
Enterprising Ghanaian-based football agent Mr Alvin Benjamin Ayitevi of Iconic Talent Sports Management is currently holding talks with the American College over Pokuaa's possible switch.
She currently plays for National Women's League side Hasaacas Ladies.
Milot Pokuaa played 321 minutes during the 2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup for the Black Maidens of Ghana with two goals to her credit.