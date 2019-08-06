CAF CC: AshantiGold announce 18-man squad for Akonangui clash

AshantiGold coach Ricardo de Rocha has named his 18-man squad for the club's CAF Confederation Cup game against Equatorial Guinea side Akonangui FC.
The Obusai based club who are making their comeback in Africa after years of absence will be without the services of key players such as Appiah McCarthy and Amos Nkrumah due to injury.
However, returnee striker Shafiu Mumuni made the list despite joining the team late from South Africa.
The Miners leaves Ghana on Wednesday, August 7 to Togo and en route to Equatorial Guinea.
The list below
Goalkeepers
Robert Dabuo
Frank Boateng
Defenders
Kojo Amoako
Musah Mohammed
Eric Donkor
Atta Kusi
Richard Osei Agyemang
Roland Amuzuo
Yussif Mubarick
Midfielders
James Akaminko
Emmanuel Owusu
Abdul Latif Anabila
Emmanuel Osei Baffuor
Amos Addia
David Abagna
Marco Silver
Strikers
Shafui Mumuni
Mark Agyekum
