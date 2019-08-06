CAF CL: Why Kotoko's Safiu is not in the squad for Kano Pillars clash

Editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere has revealed the main reason Fatawu Safiu was not named in Asante Kotoko squad to face Kano Pillars.
Coach Kjetil Zachariassen on Monday named a 23-man squad for the clash against Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League.
The Reds are currently training in Accra where the squad will be pruned to 18 before leaving the shores of Ghana for Nigeria on Thursday to honour the first leg at the Sani Abacha Stadium on August 11.
To the dismay of many Kotoko faithfuls, Fatawu Safiu, the joint top scorer with 10 goals is in the just ended Normalisation Committee Special Competition was left out of the preliminary squad.
According to Jerome, the dead-ball specialist was not included in the list because he is currently in one of the Scandinavian countries and his manager wants the Porcupines to accept a fee for their talisman which is below their valuation.
"Abdul Fatawu Safiu isn't part of the Asante Kotoko team now, because his manager wants us to accept $15,000 for him to join a club in Sweden" he told Asempa FM.
"As we speak he is currently in Sweden"
He added: will unveil new players after the first game in the CAF Champions League