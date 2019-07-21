CAF CC: AshantiGold to play Akonangui FC in prelims

AshantiGold will lock horns with Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC in the preliminary round of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.
The Miners will travel to Equatorial Guinea for the first leg on the weekend of 9-11 August with the return leg coming off 2-weeks later at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
Ashgold secured qualification to represent Ghana in this year’s Confederations Cup after winning the GFA Normalization Committee Tier II Special Cup.They will be hoping to reach far in the competition after boosting their side with new signings.
READ ALSO: