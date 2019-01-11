CAF CC: Coton Sport Coach cautions Kotoko ahead of clash

Bertin Ebwelle Ndingue, Coach of Coton de Garoua has cautioned Asante Kotoko ahead of their encounter with the Kumasi based side at the Stade Omnisport Roumde.
His outfit will be facing the Porcupine Warriors in a doubleheader to decide which team makes it to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup with the first leg slated for Sunday, January 13.
According to Ndingue, his side is ready for the Reds and have quality players to finish the game in the first leg at the military stadium.
"Initially we played against Ismaily in the Caf Champions League and lost and now have to play Asante Kotoko. They are a good side and a big team in Africa but I think we are ready for them," Ndingue told Hello FM.
"We have quality players to do the job here before the second leg in Kumasi so we are preparing well to eliminate them. To play in the Confederation Cup is a good opportunity for us so I'm concentrating more on my players than Kotoko because that will give us victory."
Asante Kotoko travels to Cameroon on Friday with eighteen players, seven technical officials, and a photojournalist.
