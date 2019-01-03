CAFCC: Coton sport captain anticipates tough test against Asante Kotoko

Captain of Coton Sport FC de Garoua, Daouda Kamilou anticipates a tough test as they face Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederations Cup play-offs.
Having been eliminated from the Champions League by Egyptian side Ismailly, the 31 years old Nigerien forward, one of the longest-serving players of Coton Sports says qualifying to the group stages will serve as compensation for the CL disappointment.
"It is the first time I am facing a Ghanaian club and I know Kotoko is one of the best clubs in Ghana and Africa so I think it's a big team and we are also going to be ready for that but I know it won't be an easy game," Daouda told Kumasi-based Ash FM.
"We will try our best to qualify for the group stages of the Confederations Cup," he added.
"We have a fine squad made of young players with experience that have been playing in Africa for two years and we know Asante Kotoko have some old players with huge experience so it is going to be a tough game.
Read also: CAF CC: Asante Kotoko to depart Ghana for Cameroon on January 10
"We lost in the CAF Champions League so we are going to compensate ourselves by qualifying to the group stages of the Confederations Cup and we will do all we can to qualify," he concluded.
The Cameroonian champions will host the Porcupine Warriors in the first leg on the weekend of January 11-13 as they seek to reach the group stages of the competition.
Asante Kotoko reached the play-offs stage after beating Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 on aggregate.
Latest Sports News in Ghana