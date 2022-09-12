CAF Champions League: NSA sends goodwill message to Kotoko ahead of today's clash against RC Kadiogo

The Management of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has extended a goodwill message to Asante Kotoko ahead of their 2022/23 CAF Champions League campaign.
Kotoko will later today open their Africa campaign against Burkinabe outfit RC Kadiogo at 4 pm
The game will come off at General Mathieu Kérékou Friendship Stadium in Cotonou, Benin behind closed doors.
The NSA is highly optimistic Porcupine Warriors will come out victorious tonight.
The Authority thus called on Ghanaians to offer their unflinching support to Kotoko in their quest to lift the flag of Ghana high on the continent.
The return leg will be played in Kumasi on Sunday.