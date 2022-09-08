CAF Champions League: Kotoko names 22-man squad for RC Kadiogo clash

Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo has named a 22-man travelling squad for their Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against Burkinabe outfit, RC Kadiogo on Monday.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Ivory Coast but has now been shifted to the General Mathieu Kérékou Friendship Stadium in Cotonou, Benin.
Kotoko departed on Thursday morning with a contingent comprising of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six forwards.
Players like Frank Mbella, Eric Zeze, Stephen Amankona, Augustine Agyapong and Rocky Dwamena are not part of the travelling squad to Benin to face RC Kadiogo.
The return leg will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.
GOALKEEPERS
Danlad Ibrahim
Fredrick Asare
Moise D’assise Pouaty
DEFENDERS
Christopher Nartey
Yusif Mubarik
Samuel Appiah
John Tedeku
Nicholas Oseo Bonsu
Sheriff Mohammed
Andrew Appau
MIDFIELDERS
Richard Boadu
Emmanuel Sarkodie
Ernest Osei Poku
Richmond Lamptey
Enoch Morrison
FORWARDS
Isaac Oppong
George Mfegue
Nicholas Mensah
Dickson Afoakwa
Samuel Boateng
Solomon Sarfo Taylor
Steven Mukwala