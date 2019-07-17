CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup finals to be played in one-off game

CAF have today, July 17 announced that the Champions League and the Confederation Cup finals will now be played in a one-off match at a neutral venue.
Unlike the previous editions where the finals are being played on a home and away basis, fans of teams will henceforth have to travel to a neutral venue to watch the final game.
CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad tweeted "Huge decision that @CAF_Online’s #exco took today: the #CAFChampionsLeague and #CAFConfederationsCup finals will be now played on a single game."
