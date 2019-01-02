CAF CC: Asante Kotoko to depart Ghana for Cameroon on January 10

By Haruna Mubarak
Kumasi Asante Kotoko will jet out of Ghana to Cameroon on January 10, 2019, for their CAF Confederation Cup clash with Coton Sport.

The Porcupine Warriors have been handed a tricky draw to lock horns with Cameroonian side Coton Sports in the final play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

CK Akonnor's outfit will be seeking to at least avoid a defeat in order to stand a better chance of advancing to the group phase of the competition. 

Kotoko defeated Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya before qualifying to the play-off round.

Kotoko last played in the group stages of the competition in 2008.

