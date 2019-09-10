CAFCC: Ashgold coach Ricardo Da Rocha relishes RS Berkane clash

AshantiGold coach Ricardo Da Rocha is relishing the challenge of his outfit facing Moroccan side RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Obuasi based club will be squaring off with last year's finalist at the Len Clay Stadium on Saturday, September 14 at 3:00 pm after eliminating Equatoguinean side Akonangui in the first preliminary round.
According to the Brazilian trainer, he knows the threat the Moroccans possess and he has mapped up a strategy to apply the break on them.
“We are aware of the threat posed by Berkane and what they managed to achieve last season, reaching the final of the competition on their debut,” Da Rocha told Dailymailgh.
“I know how dangerous they are at home and how good they can be on their travels on their day and my boys are very well prepared and ready for such a big game because we always train for such a big occasion.
“I have a lot of tactically disciplined and technically gifted players which make me feel good about the match.
"I believe that my boys will face them [Berkane] squarely on the day."
Meanwhile, the ticket prices for the clash have been confirmed. The cheapest ticket which is for the Popular stand and Centre line will be selling at GHȼ15, while the Wings will go for GHȼ20.
For the VIP stand, tickets will sell at GHȼ30 for a seat.
The second leg of the clash will be honoured at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in a fortnight.