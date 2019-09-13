CAFCC: We are ready for RS Berkane - Shafiu Mumuni

In-form AshantiGold striker Shafiu Mumuni says his outfit is ready for Saturday's showdown with RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Ashgold will host last year's finalist in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second round prelims at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday 14.
Mumuni who bagged a hat-trick when the Miners thrashed Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC 3-0 in the second leg of the preliminary round three weeks ago has maintained that he is confident of propelling his side to victory in tomorrow's clash.
"God willing I will score on Saturday. It is my job to put the ball at the back of the net for the team to win. Definitely it is going to happen." he told GHANAsoccernet.com
"As you can see training today was intense and very radical. Coach has been teaching us how to finish."
"We know definitely the game will be tough for us but we are determined, we are fully concentrated. Things are going on well with regards to preparations and there is enough motivation spurring us on."
"We are ready for the game and hopefully we will give the supporters something to smile after the game."
The all Senegalese officials of the match have touched town in the country and have been enplaned to Obuasi. Meanwhile, the ticket prices for the clash have been confirmed.
The ticket for the popular stand and centre line go for GHȼ15 and GHȼ20 respectively while the VIP stand goes for GHȼ30.