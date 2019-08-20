CAFCL: Kwame Bonsu draws inspiration from Harrison Afful in bid to win trophy

Kwame Bonsu is drawing inspiration from fellow Ghanaian and former Esperance de Tunis defender Harrison Afful as he bids to win the CAF Champions League with his new club.
Conte as affectionally known joined the Tunisia club last month to augment their squad ahead of the African campaign.
According to Bonsu, he just doesn't want to be remembered as a player who passed through Esperance but wants to ink his name in the history books of the club by winning the continental trophy just as Harrison Afful did.
Harrison Afful who is also a former Asante Kotoko made the switch to the Tunisia giants in 2009, winning a host of laurels including his all-important goal that secure the CAF Champions League in 2011.
"In 2011, it was Afful’s solitary goal which won Esperance de Tunis the CAF Champions League title against Wydad Casablanca in a 1-0 success," Bonsu told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.
“Harrison Afful has had his name here. He is remembered here with his famous Champions League goal“
“Am feeling comfortable with my teammates here at Esperance My dream is to help the club to win Champions League and play the club world cup as well” he ended.
Kwame Bonsu completes a Espérance Sportive de Tunis move
Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame 'Conte' Bonsu has completed a transfer to Tunisian outfit Espérance Sportive de Tunis.
The 24-year-old joins the three-time African champions in a reported four-year deal, replacing Ivorian Franck Kom who has moved on to Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.
"I will first of all like to thank God for my life. It's with mixed emotions that I am writing this message," Bonsu wrote in a statement on social media.
"To everyone at Asante Kotoko SC, the management, the technical team, medical team, to my teammates and of course to the fantastic fans who made me feel so special, it was a short but amazing journey with this great club.
"It is with enormous sadness that I must say goodbye. I will miss you all and wishing you the best of luck for the future."
Bonsu played for Rosengard, Mjallby and Gefle in Sweden after starting out at Ghanaian side Heart of Lions.
