Ghanaian footballer Kwame Bonsu released from prison in Sweden

Ghanaian footballer Kwame Bonsu has been released from prison in Sweden after he was convicted for raping and assaulting his wife in 2017.
Kwame Bonsu was initially sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting and raping his wife but the Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to one year and ten months.
Kwame Bonsu, who has played for Gefle in Sweden could return to football after his release.
The 23-year old met Maria Magnusson, who later became his wife, in 2014 when he was playing for Mjölby. Bonsu played a total of 39 matches scoring two goals for Mjölby.
It is doubtful Kwame Bonsu will continue his career in Sweden as his club, Gafle terminated his contract after he was sentenced to two years in prison.