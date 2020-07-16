Check out GFA's breakdown of CAF and FIFA Covid-19 relief funds

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have released the breakdown of how the plan to distribute the Covid-19 funds received from CAF and FIFA.
In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, world football governing body, FIFA and the Continent’s governing body, CAF have thought it wise to alleviate the financial burden of its members.
The GFA will benefit $1.8 million dollars following their association with the two governing bodies.
At an Executive Council Meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the GFA agreed on how to disburse the received Covid-19 relief funds as per the attached document in compliance with the provisions of the FIFA Operational Model and Governance Structure.
Clubs from the various leagues, the national teams, Beach Soccer, Futsal, as well as other bodies will receive money to mitigate the financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.