2019/2020 UCL draw : Chelsea avoids Barca but could face Madrid

Chelsea will be in pot 1 for the Champions League group stage next season after beating Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.
The Blues will avoid the likes of La Liga champions Barcelona, Premier League winners Manchester City and Serie A champions Juventus.
However they could still face Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane's side are in pot 2 and therefore maybe come up against club legend Eden Hazard if he makes the switch to Spain.
Following the 4-1 victory over the Gunners, Hazard told BT Sport: 'I've taken my decision already, I've said that two weeks ago.
'Now it depends on the club, both clubs. I'm just waiting like the fans wait, we will know in a couple of days.
'I think it's a goodbye, but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League, I did it for seven years. Maybe now it's time for a new challenge.'
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE POTS
POT 1: Liverpool or Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Zenit St Petersburg
POT 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Porto (must qualify), Liverpool or Tottenham, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax (must qualify)
POT 3: Celtic (must qualify), Inter Milan, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev (must qualify), Lyon, FC Salzburg, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica
POT 4: Lille, RB Leipzig, Genk, FC Copenhagen (must qualify), Lokomotiv Moscow, Galatasaray, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb (must qualify)
Source: dailymail