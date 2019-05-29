Chelsea humiliate Arsenal in Baku to win Europa League

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the finals of the Europa League to lift the trophy in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The two English sides went head to head in a game many expected to be cagey and tough.
The first few minutes saw Arsenal dictate play but Chelsea came in strong as the first half ended 0-0.
Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored in the 49th minute as he beautifully connected with a cross from Emerson.
Pedro made it 2-0 to Chelsea in the 60th minute as he side-footed a pass from Hazard into the net.
Hazard scored from the spot kick five minutes later to make it 3-0 before substitute Iwobi scored a stunner to reduce the deficit.
Hazard scored his second and Chelsea's fourth to make it 4-1. Arsenal goalkeeper Peter Cech made some crucial saves to prevent Chelsea from adding more goals.