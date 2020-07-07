Chelsea edge out Palace in five-goal thriller as Watford pip Norwich

Tiger kills Zurich zookeeper in front of visitors A Siberian tiger has attacked and killed a female zookeeper in Switzerland in…

Andre Ayew makes Championship Team of the Week after Sheffield Wednesday display Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has been named in the Championship Team of the…

Trump vows to defeat 'radical left' in Independence Day speech US President Donald Trump has used an Independence Day address to vow to defeat…

Ghanaian footballer Derrick Otim drowns in UK Former Nottingham Forest star Derrick Otim has died aged 24.