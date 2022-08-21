Prime News Ghana

Chelsea humbled by Leeds at Elland Road

By primenewsghana
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Leeds enjoyed their best result in the top-flight for some time on Sunday afternoon, thrashing Chelsea 3-0 in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd.

Chelsea had the better of the early play, with Raheem Sterling having a goal ruled out for a narrow offside and putting another effort just wide, but Leeds grew into the game as the half wore on.

And they were gifted an opener just after the half-hour mark when Edouard Mendy tried a turn in his six-yard box, only to be robbed by Brenden Aaronson, who rounded him before tapping home.

A second came soon afterwards when Jack Harrison put in a perfect free kick from the left flank which Rodrigo flicked a header at and the ball flew inside the far corner of the net.

From there on, Leeds put on a show for their fans and a third came midway through the second half when Rodrigo got a touch on Dan James' cross and Harrison was on hand to turn home from close range.

To add to Chelsea's woes Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a second needless booking with five minutes remaining.