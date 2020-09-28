CK Akonnor congratulates Daniel Amartey on ‘massive performance’ for Leicester City

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has congratulated Daniel Amartey for his splendid performance in Leicester City's mauling of Manchester City on Sunday.
The Ghanaian defender was resolute in the heart of defence as his outfit thump Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium.
Amartey making his first appearance for Leicester City in 23-months after breaking his ankle in October 2018 did not put a foot wrong as he propelled the Foxes to victory.
His performance caught the eye of CK Akonnor who took to social media to heap praises on the 25-year-old.
"Congratulations on your massive comeback Daniel Amartey. Wishing you more of today’s performance going forward. Cheers"
A Jamie Vardy hat-trick and a superb James Maddison goal steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday and kept them top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games.
City looked to be in cruise control after a sublime volley from Riyad Mahrez against his former club gave the home side a fourth-minute lead, as they dominated the first half until Vardy equalised with the first of two penalties.
The striker drove his spot-kick into the top right corner in the 37th minute after he was fouled by Kyle Walker and then turned the match on its head in the 54th, beating goalkeeper Ederson at the near post with a deft touch.
Vardy completed his hat-trick four minutes later with a second penalty, drilling his shot into the bottom-left corner this time after Eric Garcia had hauled him down in the area.
Substitute Maddison made it 4-1 when he curled a brilliant shot from 20 metres into the top left corner before centre back Nathan Ake pulled one back for City with a header.
With Vardy limping off with a hamstring strain in the closing stages, Youri Tielemans converted Leicester’s third penalty of the match in the 88th minute to put the icing on the cake for the visitors.