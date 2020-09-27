Jamie Vardy nets treble as Leicester crush Man City at Etihad

Joe Mettle reacts to wife's pregnancy before marriage Gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has reacted to rumours making rounds that his wife…

Mali's interim president to be sworn into office Mali's new president will be sworn into office on Friday, five weeks after the…

Manny Pacquiao confirms fight with Conor McGregor Manny Pacquiao has confirmed he will be fighting Conor McGregor in the Middle…

Andre Ayew on target as Swansea ease past Wycombe Andre Ayew was on target as Swansea City maintained their unbeaten Championship…

BREAKING: CK Akonnor names squad for next month's friendly Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has named his squad for next…