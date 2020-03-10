CK Akonnor's lawyer advises Kotoko after winning case against them

Lawyer Prosper Yaw Ntow who is the lawyer for Charles Kwablan Akonnor has offered a word of advise to Asante Kotoko following the Appeals Committee ruling on Monday.
The Appeals of Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday, March 9 ruled in favour of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor in relation to a legal dispute between him and Kotoko after an abrupt end to his tenure as the head coach of the team.
Akonnor took up the matter to the GFA for a breach of contract and the verdict was announced yesterday.
A statement read: "The Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has upheld the decision of the Player Status Committee with respect to the contractual dispute between Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and Asante Kotoko SC."
"It would be recalled that the Player Status Committee found Asante Kotoko guilty of breaches in the contract with Akonnor and asked the club to pay him compensation."
"The ruling of the Appeals Committee has been communicated to both parties."
Reacting to the ruling, Lawyer Ntow cautioned that Kumasi-based club that they should always seek legal advise before taking certain decisions.
There is a problem with the way Kotoko is being managed. As a club, if you want to take a decision you have to consult your lawyer. You cannot act, commit and create the mess before calling the lawyer to come and salvage the situation.
According to the lawyer, Kotoko will be paying his client around GHC 400,000.