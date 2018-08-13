Coach J.E Sarpong defends Yusif Basigi after U20 WWC exit

Ebusua Dwarfs ex-coach J.E Sarpong has run into the defence of Black Princesses head coach, Yussif Basigi following the disastrous performance at the ongoing Under-20 Women's World Cup in France.
The Black Princesses were far from their best as they were suffered two straight consecutive defeats, with one victory at the ongoing Under-20 Women's World Cup in France.
The Black Princesses won their last game of the tournament against New Zealand by a 1-0 scoreline. The Princesses have shipped in eight goals, managed to score only two goals in three games.
Following the poor performance from the Princesses, veteran coach JE Sarpong has defended the head coach Yussif Basigi, claiming the coach has done nothing wrong but poor preparation caused the Princesses.
“Coach Yussif Basigi cannot be blamed for the poor performance of the Black Princesses in France.
“The team had bad preparation before the tournament” J.E Sarpong told Aseda FM in an interview.
“The team died in Ghana before leaving for France” he added.
Head coach Yussif Basigi is expected to arrive with the Princesses in the country this week.