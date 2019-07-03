Copa America: Messi fails again as Brazil eliminate Argentina to reach finals

Brazil forwards Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino both scored as they beat rivals Argentina 2-0 in the Copa America semi-final.
Jesus opened the scoring after 19 minutes when he sidefooted in a low cross from Firmino.
Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi both struck the woodwork for Argentina, who have not beaten Brazil in a major competitive fixture since 2005.
A Firmino tap-in secured the win to set up a final against Peru or Chile.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi once again failed to win a major trophy for his nation and will hope to at least get one before he retires from football.
