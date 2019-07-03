Prime News Ghana

Copa America: Messi fails again as Brazil eliminate Argentina to reach finals

By Mutala Yakubu
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Brazil forwards Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino both scored as they beat rivals Argentina 2-0 in the Copa America semi-final.



Jesus opened the scoring after 19 minutes when he sidefooted in a low cross from Firmino.

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi both struck the woodwork for Argentina, who have not beaten Brazil in a major competitive fixture since 2005.

A Firmino tap-in secured the win to set up a final against Peru or Chile.


Firmino scores from close range to book Brazil's place in the Copa America final

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi once again failed to win a major trophy for his nation and will hope to at least get one before he retires from football.

READ ALSO: