AFCON 2019: Black Stars players to receive $30,000 each after securing qualification

Ghana's players will pocket US$ 30,000 each for progressing to the first knockout round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Black Stars needed a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday to top Group F with five points. Goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey ensured the Black Stars quest to clinch AFCON 2019 continues.
Kwesi Appiah's side toppled Cameroon on number of goals scored after defending champions drew 0-0 with Benin in the other Group match.
Ghana will face the runners-up of Tunisia in the last 16 stage on Monday, 8 July, 2019 at the Ismailia Stadium at 7:00 pm.
