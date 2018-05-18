Cosmos Dauda sends a "goodbye" message to Hearts of Oak

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Cosmos Dauda has partways with the club and its fans after the player termination his contract.
Cosmos Dauda spent three seasons with Hearts of Oak after joining the Phobians some two seasons from second-tier side, Tudu Mighty Jets.
Cosmos Dauda is among four other players who have been released by the club.
Reports suggest that he is likely to join Zylofon Cash Premier League side, Elmina Sharks
Read letter below [unedited]
OPEN LETTER TO THE OAK FAMILY
🇷🇴”PHOBIA IN MY DNA”🇷🇴
Every Journey has an end and I believe football is a transition game
It’s difficult to come to the reality of not being able to represent this wonderful and glamorous club ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK on the pitch anymore
I HAVE NEVER SPOKEN ON RADIO STATION OR GRANTED ANY INTERVIEW TO ANYONE AS I FELT EVERYTHING SHOULD BE DONE PROFESSIONALLY…I HAVE OFFICIALLY PARTED WAYS WITH THE CLUB ON A MUTUAL CONSENT
I worked under great Coaches and some of the best players in the country and I’m grateful to each and everyone who has made my stay here productive…Trust me I am a better player now than I came
The LOVE shown to me from the MOST BEAUTIFUL AND MOST COLOURFUL FANS was the greatest…I can boldly say this “THE BADGE MADE ME”. God bless You all
To my die hard CD14 FANS in every Region here in Ghana 🇬🇭 and outermost part of the world🌍…I say I Love You all and promise to build on this to make you all proud wherever I may go and will always be Loyal to You all
Finally, it’s in my prayer for the Almighty God to crown the clubs effort with Victory and help us return to the Glory days as CONTINENTAL MASTERS🏆
PHOBIA IN MY DNA🇬🇭🇷🇴💪
Yours Faithfully
COSMOS DAUDA
#CD14✍
