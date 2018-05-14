Elmina Sharks close in on former Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Cosmos Dauda is on the verge of joining Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks according to media reports.
The Nigerian-born striker was released by Hearts of Oak alongside Evans Quao,Theophilus Jackson and Joshua Otoo for non-performance.
Dauda who was a hit in his first season for Hearts of Oak scored 14 goals in all competitions but has only netted once in the current campaign.
According to media reports, the 24-year-old will be joining Elmina Sharks in the coming days after holding fruitful talks with the club last week.
Read also:Video: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barcelona's unbeaten run
Cosmos Dauda has had a minimal influence for Hearts of Oak this term as he plays the second fiddle to Joseph Esso who is the first choice striker.