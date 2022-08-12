Costa Rica 2022: Black Princesses fall to USA in opener

Ghana’s Black Princesses started their U-20 Women’s World Cup journey on the wrong note, losing 3-0 to USA at the Estadio Alejandro Moreno Soto in Costa Rica on Thursday evening.
Goals from Allyson Sentnor, Alyssa Thompson and Michelle Cooper sealed the victory for USA.
Ghana started the game under pressure from the Americans and that pressure resulted in the opener.
Inside just 11 minutes, Cooper headed in an inch perfect cross past the helpless opposition goalkeeper into the net.
Things went from bad to worse for Ghana as Jacqueline Owusu was sent off just after the half hour mark for a reckless challenge.
Thompson capitalised on the extra man in the 38th minute, finishing off a well worked team goal.
Sentnor added a third just six minutes after the restart to kill off any slimmer of hope for Ghana.
The Black Princesses have now lost four of their last six opening U-20 World Cup games.
They will look to bounce back against Japan in their next game.