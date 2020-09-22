Covid-19 test for players to be paid by government - Henry Asante Twum

Ghana Football Association's Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has revealed that government will be footing the bills of the Covid-19 test for players.
Speaking to Asempa FM, the GFA Communications Director said his outfit has entered into a collaboration with government with regards to the tests and the tests will be conducted two weeks before the start of the new season.
According to him, all registered players and technical and management team members will be tested for Covid-19.
He said regular disinfection will take place at match venues when the league starts. He expatiated that when a team is done with a home game, by the time they return to play their next home game the placed would have been disinfected
President Akufo-Addo lifted the ban on football and other contact sports in his 17th COVID-19 update on September 20, 2020.
Addressing the nation on Sunday Akufo-Addo said the Ghana Premier League and the Division one league will restart on October 30, 2020.
"With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff.
No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory. The restart of all other sporting competitions will be determined on a case-by-case basis, pending consultations between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the respective sport associations."
Reacting to Akufo-Addo's speech on the League resumption, Henry Asante Twum said the GFA will soon roll out plans for the start of the 2020/21 football season.
“We will look into it again, the competitions department of the GFA will sit down with the medical committee and come out with a proper plan and that will also be considered by the Executive Council,” he told Citi Sports.
“In the coming days, we will roll out a plan and make it known to the public.”