'Football is back' - Clubs revel after Akufo-Addo eased restrictions

The various club competitions in the country will be restarting soon after President Akufo-Addo lifted the ban on football and other contact sports.
Football activities have been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, after a 189-day absence Akufo-Addo in his 17th COVID-19 update on September 20, 2020 he gave the green light for the resumption of football.
"With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff.
No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory. The restart of all other sporting competitions will be determined on a case-by-case basis, pending consultations between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the respective sport associations."
Clubs in the country couldn't hid their exciteent following Akufo-Addo's announcement with regards to the league resumption
