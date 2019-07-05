Daniel Amartey steps up recovery from ankle injury

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has stepped up his recovery ahead of the commencement of the 2018/2019 Premier League season.
The 24-year-old has begun running and taking part in light exercises as he hopes to regain full fitness for the Foxes first match against Wolves on 11 August.
The Ghanaian international has been out since last October when he suffered a horror injury during the club’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.
Amartey broke his ankle following an innocuous challenge with Michail Antonio which ruled him out for the rest of season.
The tough-tackling defender also missed out on Ghana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.
Amartey joined the Foxes from Danish giants FC Copenhagen during the 2016 winter transfer window.
