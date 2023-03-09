Daniel Koranteng joins Multimedia Group from Citi FM/TV

Sports journalist Daniel Koranteng has joined the Multimedia Group from Omni Media (Citi FM/TV).
The Sports journalist who announced his departure after 7 years with Accra-based Citi FM and TV last month joins Multimedia Group Group where he expects his craft to be nurtured and honed some more.
He is the latest broadcaster to have made the switch from Citi FM/TV after Fentuo Tahiru in August 2022.
“I had a lovely and fulfilling time at Citi FM/TV, and I feel ready for the next step,” Koranteng says.
“I’m honoured to join such a talented group, and together, we will continue to produce nothing short of the best sports content for our audiences.”
“We are delighted to have persuaded Mr. Koranteng to join our project. He brings an extra edge to the team, and is definitely a favourite of the audiences we look to hook to the Joy brand,” says Gary Al-Smith, Team Lead for Sports, Joy Brands (Joy FM, Luv FM, Joy News, Joy Prime, Hitz FM and Myjoyonline).