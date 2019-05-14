De Rossi to leave Roma after 18 years

Veteran midfielder Daniele de Rossi will end his 18-year stay at Roma when the Serie A campaign concludes on 26th May.
The 35-year-old joined the Giallorossi from his hometown club Ostia Mare back in 2000 and has scored 63 goals in 615 appearances in all competitions.
On behalf of everyone at Roma, I'd like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and ensure him that our doors will remain open for him to return.
Jim Pallotta
De Rossi has been involved in over 20 matches so far this season, but the game against Parma at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the month will be his final appearance in a Roma shirt.
The former Italy international is unlikely to retire with a new challenge abroad being mooted by the club.
"We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career - even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome," said Roma president Jim Pallotta.
"On behalf of everyone at Roma, I'd like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and ensure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants."
Roma are currently sixth in Serie A, three points off Atalanta in fourth, with two games remaining and 7/1 to claim that final Champions League qualification place. Atalanta are 1/10 to hold on to fourth and fifth-placed Milan are 6/1 to move up a place.
Source: bet365.com
For more News in Ghana visit primenewsghana.com