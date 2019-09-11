Dauda Mohmamed lauds Black Meteors following U-23 AFCON qualification

Black Meteors striker Dauda Mohammed has lauded his outfit for putting up an impressive performance as Ghana pipped Algeria to book a place in CAF U-23 AFCON in Egypt later this year.
The Meteors, on Tuesday, courtesy Yaw Yeboah strike earn U-23 AFCON qualification on a 1-0 aggregate in the second leg in Setif after the two sides had played a 1-1 draw game in Accra last Friday.
“When all hopes were lost and no one had the believe in us, Yes we’ve done it. Great fighting spirit and good team performance. Now time to focus on the afcon #ghanau23″
The qualification sees Ghana join the likes of Egypt, Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon in the tournament which runs from November 8-22.
Ghana will need to finish among the top three nations in order to book a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games football tournament.
Ghana is seeking a return to the competition since its last appearance in 2004 in the Athens Olympic Games.