Eintracht Frankfurt win Europa League after beating Rangers in penalty shootout

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties to win the Europa League in dramatic fashion on a tense night in Sevilla.
After a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra time, the game went to a shootout where Aaron Ramsey saw his effort saved by Kevin Trapp and Raphael Borre buried the decisive kick.
In a dull first half Frankfurt began the better, Jesper Lindstrom wasting a decent opportunity when a corner was cut back to him. But gradually Rangers asserted, Joe Aribo bending a fine shot wide with Kevin Trapp beaten.
The second half was a much better game, and on 57 minutes Joe Aribo gave Rangers the lead after consecutive error from Djibril Sow and Tuta. But similar – though less egregious – behaviour from Scott Wright, Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey meant that Rafael Borrre equalised on 69.
Both teams flogged themselves in search of a winner, but neither had the class to find one, and effectively shook hands on a draw with five minutes to go.
Hard though they tried, neither side had the class or legs to force the issue in extra time, so penalties it was and Ramsey was the fall guy as Frankfurt celebrated the win, the trophy and entry to next season's Champions League.