El Clasico: Franck Kessie scores dramatic late winner as Barcelona beat Real Madrid

Barcelona took another huge step towards the Liga title as Franck Kessie scored a late winner to sink Real Madrid 2-1 in El Clasico.
The visitors, who led early on, had a late goal ruled out for offside by VAR and were stunned when Kessie netted the winner for Barca.
The hosts had a couple of early chances to take the lead, as Raphinha’s bullet header was well saved by Thibaut Courtois, before Sergio Busquets fired over the bar.
They were then hit by a suckerpunch at the other end though, when Vinicius Jr broke down the left before seeing his cross hit defender Ronald Araujo, who diverted it into his own goal.
That stunned the home crowd, who had only seen their side concede once in 12 previous league outings at Camp Nou this season. However, Xavi’s side were quick to respond, with Andreas Christensen and Raphinha thwarted by Courtois, before Sergi Roberto fired home the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.
The second half was played at a much slower pace, with chances few and far between as both sides struggled with their final ball.
Robert Lewandowski arguably had the best chance, acrobatically shooting over from close range, before Raphinha had another shot saved.
Carlo Ancelotti threw on a number of attacking substitutions as he looked to find a winner, which he thought he had when Marco Asensio finished from near the penalty spot with less than 10 minutes left. However, the goal was ruled out for offside after a long VAR check.
And to rub salt into the wounds, Kessie lit up Camp Nou with a late, late winner to extend the lead to 12 points.
Eurosport