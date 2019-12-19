Enos Adipah appointed Karela United head coach

Karela United FC have appointed Enos Kwame Adipah as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2019/2020 season.
According to reports, the 46-year-old tactician has signed a two-year deal with the Aiyinase based side earlier in the week.
Adipah is replacing Dr Prosper Nartey who parted company with club few weeks ago after just two months in charge.
The former Eleven Wonders gaffer is expected to lead Karela United to a respectable position at the end of the season.
Adipah made history in 2016 as he guided Wa All Stars to their very first Ghana Premier League triumph.
The Pride and Passion outfit will begin the 2019/20 at home when they host WAFA SC in the premiership opener.
Source: Ghanasoccernet