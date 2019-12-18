Hearts of Oak reduces price of Umbro kits

Hearts of Oak have announced that they have reduced the price of the Umbro jerseys.
According to the club, they have reduced the kits by GHc 20 as part of their Special Umbro Promo. The Ghanaian powerhouse will be wearing the Umbro kits in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League after securing a three-year partnership agreement with the English sportswear Umbro which one of the world's leading kits manufacturing company in 2018.
In October, Hearts of Oak's Umbro kits were rated number one in Africa beating off competition from the arch-rivals Asante Kotoko's Strike kit.
The Rainbow club kit was pegged 32nd position on the global ranking by reputable sports marketing firms SportsDirect, SportsPar and Footy.com
Man arrested
A man in Western Regional capital Takoradi was arrested by Police for selling fake Hearts of Oak Umbro jerseys.
According to information gathered, the unauthorised agent was selling one Hearts of Oak Umbro kit for 10-15 cedis. The original jersey of the Continental Club Masters then cost 160 cedis and 150 cedis for Phobian for life supporters.
It can be recalled that, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak Frederick Moore said his outfit will not take it kindly with anyone caught trying to replicate their Umbro jerseys.
His comments follow that of the unveiling of the clubs official kits for the new season as there are fears some manufacturers will look to take advantage and populate the market with fake and cheaper versions.
According to Moore whoever is caught trying to manufacture any of the replica jerseys will be prosecuted.
“Anybody who attempts to replicate our jerseys will be arrested because our logo is protected, so if anything like that happens the person will be prosecuted,”
"We are determined to make sure our supporters get quality, we are not selling it for profit, we have named a price that an average supporter can buy one.”