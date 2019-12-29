EPL: Chelsea come from behind to give Arteta his first defeat as Arsenal boss

Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirate in an English Premier League game this afternoon.
Chelsea had lost their previous game against Southampton and many tipped Arsenal to win.
Arsenal started the brighter of the two sides and immediately opened the scoring through Aubameyang in the 13th minute.
The striker was quicker as he headed home from a Chambers pass to give Arsenal a deserved 1-0 lead.
Chelsea coach Frank Lampard quickly brought on Jorginho in place of Emerson.
The second half was all to play for as Jorginho put the ball in an empty net after a howler from goalkeeper Ben Leno in the 83rd minute.
Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea all three points in the 87th minute with a low shot, the game eventually ended 2-1 for Chelsea.