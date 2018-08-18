EPL LIVE UPDATES: 2nd halfChelsea 2-2 Arsenal

46 min: Second half starts.. Unai Emery has decided to make a substitution during the half-time break. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) comes on the pitch for Granit Xhaka.
The end of the first half.
44+1 min: Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) fires a shot high over the bar from inside the box after latching onto a short pass.
44 min: Golden chance! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) meets a cross in the box and finds some space for a shot. He produces an inaccurate effort that goes wide of the left post.
43 min: Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) has a good chance to score with a mid-range attempt after collecting a pass. He aims for the bottom left corner, but he can't generate enough power to trouble Kepa Arrizabalaga.
41 min: It's in the back of the net! Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) finds a way to slip the ball past the goalkeeper!It's in the back of the net! Henrikh Mkhitaryan slips the ball through to Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), and he darts into the box to unleash a magnificent shot into the top of the net. He makes it 2:2.
38 min: Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) produces a ferocious strike from the edge of the box. His dangerous effort towards the roof of the net is blocked by Petr Cech, who pulls off a superb save to keep the ball out of the net. Chelsea force their opponents to concede a corner.
37 min: Goal! Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) beats the goalkeeper with his effort.
YES MICKI!
#CHEARS 🔵 2-1 🔴 (37)
34 min: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) gets on the end of a pass on the edge of the box but his shot is blocked.
31 min: A clever short pass gives Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) a clear goal scoring opportunity, but he fluffs his lines and rifles the ball high over the bar.
27 min: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) sees a yellow card from Martin Atkinson after he sent one of the opposing players to the ground.
23 min: Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) races towards goal but the defender gets back well to make a challenge.
20 min: Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) shoots and it's a goal!Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) hits a shot towards goal after getting on the end of a cross and the goalkeeper fails to keep it out even though the ball is not struck perfectly!
19 min: Ambitious effort from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal). He finds himself in a great position after collecting a precise pass inside the penalty area and goes for goal, but it never troubles the goalkeeper and flies well over the bar.
17 min: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) latches on to a precise lofted cross inside the box, controls the ball and drills a fine strike towards the middle of the goal. His dangerous effort is blocked by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who makes a glorious save!
16 min: Willian slips a pass down the left for Alonso, who again has a start on Bellerin. Arsenal are very lucky that Alonso blooters a wild cross out of play on the right.
14 min: Arsenal are seriously rocking here. Willian, deep on the left, curls a diagonal pass towards Pedro, who nearly latches onto it just inside the box. Cech is out quickly to spot the danger. On the touchline, Unai Emery is doing quite a lot of hard frowning.
12 min: Wonderful movement by Chelsea. The players are holding possession, mostly exchanging one-touch passes. They control the pace of the game now.
9 min: Goal! Marcos Alonso slips a clever pass through to Pedro (Chelsea), who moves inside the box and sends a measured shot beyond the keeper and into the bottom right corner. 1:0.
GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL! 🙌
PEDROOOOO!
PEDROOOOO!
🔵 1-0 🔴 [9']
8 min: Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) receives a precise pass inside the box and takes a shot that flies just wide of the right post.
7 min: Arsenal are struggling to keep hold of the ball in these early stages. Chelsea stroke it around in the speculative style. The derby atmosphere meanwhile keeps bubbling away.
4 min: Pedro sashays in from the right and looks to send a power curler into the top left. It’s high and wide, but not by much, and it elicits a few ooooooohs from the crowd
3 min: Ross Barkley (Chelsea) received a clever through ball which could have put him in a promising position, but the defence was alert to the danger. The ball has crossed the sideline. Chelsea are taking a throw-in.
1 min: Martin Atkinson will referee today's match. Game starts
Chelsea take on Arsenal in Matchday 2 of the English Premier League at the Stamford Bridge.
Here's your Chelsea team to take on Arsenal! 💪 #CHEARS
📋 Our team once more: Cech, Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang
#CHEARS