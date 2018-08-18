Photos: Baba Rahman starts his first competitive game for Schalke 04 after 605 days

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman started his first competitive game as he played a part in Schalke's 2-0 win over Schweinfurt in the German DFB-Pokal.
After over three months without a competitive fixture, Rahman was slotted into the starting XI at left-back.
Rahman after the game said he has got his strength back.
It took 605 days, but last night saw @babarahmangh finally return to a Schalke starting XI ☺️💪#s04 pic.twitter.com/y6iIfAvPbH— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) August 18, 2018
“I feel 100 percent and I’ve got my strength back,” said Baba who has successfully, bit by bit, worked himself back into the team and he is happy with his comeback as he added: “with more match practice, you can regain your strength quicker.”
Goals in either half one from Nabil Bentaleb from the spot and an own goal from a Matija Nastasic header were enough to see off the spirited Regionalliga side 2-0 in front of 15,000 on Friday night.