EPL LIVE UPDATES:2nd half Manchester Utd 1-0 Leicester City

51 min: Daniel Amartey (Leicester) picks up a caution.
50 min: A corner kick by Manchester United is thwarted by the well prepared Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester).
49 min: The Leicester players keep the ball and are exchanging a combination of passes. They are waiting for gaps in the defence to open up.
47 min: A mistake from Maguire lets Rashford get a run down the right, but his low centre is cut out by Amartey. United have started the half fairly well.
46 min: Second half starts
Half-time: Manchester United 1-0 Leicester
1 min. of stoppage-time to be played.
44 min: Benjamin Chilwell (Leicester) puts a cross into the box from the free kick but it's cleared.
42 min: That didn't go as planned! Luke Shaw (Manchester United) tried his luck from the edge of the box, but his effort low towards the middle of the goal was too weak to get past Kasper Schmeichel, who easily kept it out.
40 min: Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United) misses a good chance to score. A perfect cross into the box finds Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United) who rises for a header, but he sends the ball well over the bar.
40 min: Paul Pogba (Manchester United) had a good opportunity from long range. His shot was directed towards the middle of the goal, but Kasper Schmeichel was alert and made a comfortable save.
37 min: A direct free kick from a promising position, taken by Benjamin Chilwell (Leicester), is struck into one of the defending players who deals with the threat.
36 min: Leicester slow the tempo of the game down by exchanging a combination of one or two touch passes. The opposition's players are finding it very difficult at the moment, very physically demanding to run without the ball.
34 min: Ricardo Pereira (Leicester) attempts to find his teammate with a pass from outside the box, but the opposition's defence is quick to react and thwarts the attack.
32 min: A poor mid-range free-kick by James Maddison (Leicester) is easily blocked by the defensive wall.
31 min: Paul Pogba (Manchester United) robs an opponent of the ball and explodes in anger when Andre Marriner blows for a foul.
30 min: Ricardo Pereira (Leicester) gathers a rebound, beats his marker and goes for goal from distance, but one of his own teammates inadvertently blocks the effort. Leicester earn a corner.
29 min: Great save! James Maddison (Leicester) had time and space inside the box after picking up a neat pass, but his shot towards the right side of the goal was brilliantly saved by David de Gea.
27 min: The corner kick from James Maddison (Leicester) is headed out of the penalty area by one of the defenders.
26 min: Ricardo Pereira (Leicester) sends a cross into the box, but the opposition's defence quickly intercepts the ball.
23 min: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) fires a shot at goal from a very promising position outside the penalty area, but it is blocked by a self-sacrificing defender.
22 min: Demarai Gray (Leicester) should know this behaviour is beyond the rules. He was too careless with his challenge and left Andre Marriner no option but to blow his whistle.
20 min: Now a better spell of United possession, which is halted after Ricardo takes a knock on the head. He seems OK and the ball is kicked back to Schmeichel, sportingly.
18 min: United can’t really keep hold of the ball at the moment. Leicester look bright down that left side, United’s right, and have certainly recovered well from such an early setback.
16 min: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester) finds himself beyond the last defender, but the game is stopped by the referee after the linesman signals for offside.
15 min: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) gets to the rebound outside the penalty box and unleashes a long-range shot towards the bottom left corner, but David de Gea makes a decent save to stop the effort.
15 min: Demarai Gray (Leicester) delivers a long ball, but it lacks enough power to reach his teammates and is intercepted by one of the defenders.
12 min: James Maddison (Leicester) tries to create a chance, but puts too much weight on his pass. The ball goes out of play and Manchester United will have a goal kick.
11 min: A free kick into the box, taken by James Maddison (Leicester), is comfortably cleared by the opposition's defence.
7 min: Fred concedes a soft foul on Maddison in a good left-sided position for Leicester, who had their first proper spell of possession prior to that. Chilwell delivers the set-piece ... but it’s headed away well.
4 min: Schmeichel is out of his area quickly to boot a long ball away from Sanchez. The home side’s tails are up.
POGBAAAAAAAAAAAA! #MUFC #MUNLEI @PaulPogba pic.twitter.com/gaiXnaGIee— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2018
2 min: Penalty to United. Pogba scores.Goal! Paul Pogba (Manchester United) puts the ball into the right side of the goal past the outstretched arm of Kasper Schmeichel.
1 min: Game starts
Man United will face Leicester City in the first Premier League game of the season.
👋 Say hello to our first @PremierLeague team of the season! #MUFC #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/omGg9Hwzxf— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2018
Here we go then... #lcfc's first starting XI of the season 👊#MunLei pic.twitter.com/pORX8RS965— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 10, 2018