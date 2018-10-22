Ernestina Abambila signs for Aris Thessaloniki Ladies

Ghana midfielder, Ernestina Abambila has completed her switch to Greek Women's side Aris Thessaloniki on a one-year deal on a free transfer.
The 19-year-old Black Princesses enforcer joined the Yellow and Black lads to help Aris Thessaloniki Ladies clinch the domestic title for a slot in the UEFA Women’s Champions League after ending her stints with Belarusian club FC Minsk.
Ernestina Abambila tipped off her professional career after completing Youngstown State University by signing for Belarusian Premier League (women) side FC Minsk She became the first Ghanaian to score in the UEFA Women's Champions League when FC Minsk beat Ljubljana in the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Women's Champions League.
Abambila was a member of the Ghana U20 that played at the 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup held in France this year.
