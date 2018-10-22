Stephen Appiah believes Black Queens can win AWCON

Stephen Appiah has thrown his support behind the Black Queens saying the team can host and win the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON).
Ghana will host the competition for the first time next month and the ex-Black Stars captain believes the Black Queens can annex the trophy on home soil.
"I think we have a chance of winning the competition," he said. "I am saying that because we are hosting the competition and with the fans that we have, it will give the girls more energy to play better and win," he added.
"But when it comes to a tournament, you have to take it to match after match but I'm very sure the girls can do something."
The Black Queens are in group A with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon for the tournament which starts on November 17th.
Ghana has never won the competition before but were close on three occasions losing in the finals to Nigeria.
Read also:Black Queens ready to face opponents squarely- Bashir Hayford
Latest sports news in Ghana