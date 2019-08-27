Ex-Kotoko player Fatawu Safiu suffers defeat on Trelleborgs FF debut

Ex-Asante Kotoko player Abdul Fatawu Safiu on Monday night made his debut for Trelleborgs FF as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Varbergs Bois in the Swedish second-tier league.
Astrit Seljmani scored in the 72nd minute of the game to hand Varbergs Bois all the three points at the Vangavallen Stadium.
The former Porcupines forward played his first competitive game for his side after replacing Zoran Jovanovic on the 68th minute but he got booked on the 85th minute of the game.
His compatriot Dennis Antwi also came on the 76th minute but their efforts couldn't help Trellesborg FF pick up a point as they created lots of chances but failed to find the back of the net.
Fatawu joined Trelleborgs FF on a season-long loan deal from Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko in the summer transfer window.
The attacker joined Trelleborgs FF on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.
The 25-year-old played a starring role in Kotoko's triumph in the NC Special Competition notching 10 goals.
Fatawu Safiu has previously featured for Inter Allies and Eleven Wonders.
