This is how much Kotoko received for Safiu's Trelleborgs move

Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah has confirmed that the Club received $35000 for transferring Abdul Fatawu Safiu to Swedish side Trelleborgs.
Safiu last week sealed a move to Swedish second-tier side Trelleborgs after weeks of negotiations between the two teams.
The midfielder joined Trelleborgs FF on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.
According to Kennedy Boakye Ansah, the Porcupines received $35000 from the Swedish club for the dead-ball specialist services.
He reckons that the Club hands were forced to let the attacker leave because he didn't want for return to the country despite Kotoko asking him to.
"The player didn't want to return to Ghana so we had no choice but to allow him to go for the 4-month loan which we are getting $35000, " he told Oyerepa FM.
The 25-year-old played a starring role in Kotoko's triumph in the NC Special Competition notching 10 goals.
Fatawu Safiu has previously featured for Inter Allies and Eleven Wonders.
