Exclusive: AC Milan-Higuain talks on hold, the situation

AC Milan are willing to sign Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus.
The Rossoneri have offered Juventus to sign the Italian defender in a swap deal with Leonardo Bonucci while they want to secure the services of the Argentinean striker on loan with option to buy.
Juventus have taken time to think about the offer of their Serie A rivals but according to our sources talks between AC Milan and Gonzalo Higuain have been put on hold, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
Higuain has given his green light to move to the San Siro but he wants to get more money than what he earns at Juventus.
The former Real Madrid and Napoli striker is on a € 7.5 million-a-year deal at Juventus and wants at least € 8 million-a-year to join AC Milan.
The Argentinean striker has also requested a four/ five-year deal.The gap between AC Milan’s offer and Higuain’s request is in the region of € 2 million.
There is still lot of time to negotiate but, for now, the deal is far from being done and that could have negative effects on the Caldara-Bonucci swap deal as Juve will only sell Caldara if AC Milan can sign Higuain as well.
Source: Calciomercato