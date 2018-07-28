This is why Kwadwo Asamoah dropped the Black Stars No. 10 jersey

Ghana and Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has explained the reason behind his decision to relinquish Black Stars number 10 jersey.
The 29-year-old wore the iconic number 10 Black Stars jersey at the request of former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah but reverted back to his favourite number 20 jersey prior to CAN 2012.
There were several reports that suggested that Asamoah relinquish the jersey because he had nightmares after games when he wore it.
''I told them I didn't want the number 10 shirt because at that moment I wasn't the one who chose it,''
''I had my favourite numbers already. I had number 20. I used that number because when I started my career in Europe, that was the number I used and that was the same number that made me who I am today.''
''When I went to Udinese, I chose number[20] and I started playing and people got to know me.''
''I fell in love with that jersey number so when I came to the national team, I opted for it.''
According to Asamoah, it was former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah who made him wear number 10 jersey for the first time in 2008.
''I remember when we were playing the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations here in Ghana, Appiah told them to give me the number.''
''So the team manager, Mr Alex Asante came with the jersey and told me Appiah says you should wear this[number 10 jersey].
I couldn't say no because it was from the captain himself.''
He went further to debunk rumours that his decision was as a result of bad dreams.
''I have been hearing this [dreaming of lions when you sleep] for a very long time and I don't know the kind of person who brought up this story,
I never had any conversation with anyone that I am having dreams of someone chasing me and I don't know where that story came from.''
''But honestly, I never had any dream like that.''
''I just told them I don't want the jersey anymore. I want to change and take back my number 20 so it wasn't because someone was chasing me.'' He told Joy Sports
Kwadwo Asamoah has been out of the Black Stars team since 2014 but recently announced his come back to the squad.
He has 69 caps for the Black Stars.