Prime News Ghana

FC Cincinnati 2 coach 'excited' with Salim Adams signing

By Vincent Ashitey
Salim Adams
Salim Adams
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

MLS Next Pro side, FC Cincinnati 2 have announced the signing of Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams on a loan through 2022, with an option to buy.

The club is however yet to get the federation approval, in addition to ITC and work authorization.

Adams joins FCC 2 as a part of the relationships forged between FC Cincinnati, TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, and Accra Hearts of Oak, the Ghanaian champions.

READ ALSO: Aduana Stars' Bright Adjei wins NASCO Player of the Month award

Adams is the first player to arrive from hearts of Oak as a part of the Common Value Club Alliance.

“I’m excited to welcome Salim to FC Cincinnati,” said Tyrone Marshall, Head Coach of FC Cincinnati 2.

“He’s a promising midfielder who will be an excellent addition to our group and the environment we’re trying to create,” he added.

The 19-year-old from Ghana has scored three goals in his 23 appearances in defensive midfield for Hearts of Oak, including a man-of-the-match performance in the 2022 President’s Cup victory against Asante Kotoko.